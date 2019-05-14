|
|
John T. Holmwood, age 76, of Edinboro, passed away Saturday, May 11th, at St. Vincent Hospital. He was born in Erie, son to the late Harry U. and Ina M. (Dale) Holmwood.
John graduated General McLane High School in 1960. He worked as a milkman for Yaples Dairy in the city of Erie, later working for Walmer's Trucking in McKean and Lyons Transportation. He then joined the Teamsters Trucking Union, where he worked for many years, before retiring in 1987. John and his wife Linda owned and operated Silverthorn Stables, raising and showing Morgan horses. He worked as a ferrier and blacksmith for many years. He was a member of multiple Horse Associations throughout Ohio, New York, and Pennsylvania, and was a founding member of the Erie Hunt and Saddle Club. John also enjoyed traveling and spending winters in Sebring, Fla., spending time with his family, and his dogs, Lexi and Rosie.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his younger brother, Larry Holmwood.
John is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Linda L. (Zurn) Holmwood, their children, Rebecca Ann Burns (Robert) and John "Mike" Holmwood, (Laurie), and granddaughter, Amanda Collins. He is also survived by his brother, Harry D. Holmwood (Betty), as well as several nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Saturday, May 18th, at 11:00 a.m. at Cranesville Bible Church, 10029 Reed St., Cranesville, PA 16410, with Rev. David Bousquet officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Cranesville Bible Church.
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home, Inc.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 14, 2019