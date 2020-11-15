John T. "Jack" Ferguson age 73, of Fairview, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, November 8, 2020.
He was born in Erie on August 16, 1947 a son of the late Perry R. and Dahlia Forteza Ferguson.
He was 1965 graduate of Fairview High School and had worked as a machinist for Automation Devices for over 40 years until his retirement in 2014.
Jack loved to square dance and camping with his wife and enjoyed taking care of his property at his home. You could always find him working around his house. He also enjoy golfing and was devoted to his family.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Dorothy Gayle Ferguson; three sons: Thomas R. Ferguson of Missouri; Timothy J. Ferguson of Erie; and Richard J. Ferguson and his wife Nichole of Erie; a daughter, Candida Ferguson of Florida; a grandson, Travis Ferguson; two brothers: Perry R. Ferguson and his wife Paula of California; Albert R. Ferguson and his wife Barbara of Virginia; a sister, Martha C. Sawyer and her husband Jerry of State College, Pa.; and many nieces and nephews.
Services were held at the convenience of the family and Arrangements were entrusted to the Burton Funeral Home, Inc., 525 Main St., Girard.
Memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research, 2816 Elmwood Ave., Erie, PA 16508.
