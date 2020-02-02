|
John Tedesco, age 93, of Erie and Florida, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020, at the Erie VA Medical Center. He was born in Erie, on October 31, 1926, the son of the late Giuseppe "Joe" and Annuziata "Susie" Campanella Tedesco.
He was an athlete at Tech High School and was a veteran of WWII, having served with the U.S. Navy in the Pacific Islands.
He was a well-known, local building contractor, and it was at the Rex Restaurant that he met the love of his life, the late Joan Young Tedesco. They were married for 67 years until her death in 2015.
John was also preceded in death by his brothers, Dominick, Joseph, Frank, Anthony, and Rocco Tedesco and his sisters, Rose, Ruth, Katherine, and Teresa.
An avid golfer, he achieved 12 holes-in-one during his lifetime.
John is survived by his children, Joanie (Stuart) Salchli of Erie, Janice Gangemi of Erie, Jeanine (Gary) Krugger of Edinboro, Dr. John (Lynne) Tedesco of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Dr. Joseph (Billie) Tedesco of Phoenix, Ariz. He was the" Grandpa" to 16 grandchildren and the "Papa" to his 18 great-grandchildren. Also surviving ares his sister, Victoria Muto of Pittsburgh, Pa. and many nieces and nephews.
There will be no visitation, and services will be private with burial in Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Erie VA Medical Center Patient Activities Fund, 135 East 38th St., Erie, PA 16504.
Arrangements are by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 2, 2020