Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
Resources
More Obituaries for John Countryman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Turner Countryman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Turner Countryman Obituary
John Turner Countryman, infant son of Jason and Kimberly Countryman, was born into Heaven on Friday, March 20, 2020, at UPMC Hamot Magee-Womens Hospital.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by one sister, Eliza and two brothers, Jordan and Blake.

Funeral services were private and held at the convenience of the family with interment in Laurel Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., Erie, PA 16506. Memorial contributions may be made to Emma's Footprints, 11515 Lay Rd., Edinboro, PA 16412.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -