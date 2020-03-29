|
John Turner Countryman, infant son of Jason and Kimberly Countryman, was born into Heaven on Friday, March 20, 2020, at UPMC Hamot Magee-Womens Hospital.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by one sister, Eliza and two brothers, Jordan and Blake.
Funeral services were private and held at the convenience of the family with interment in Laurel Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., Erie, PA 16506. Memorial contributions may be made to Emma's Footprints, 11515 Lay Rd., Edinboro, PA 16412.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 29, 2020