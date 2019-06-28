|
John W. Kloss, age 62, of Greenfield Township, fell asleep in the Lord on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, following a valiant battle with cancer. He was born in Erie, on May 31, 1957, son of the late Joseph and Joyce Coffey Kloss.
John was a graduate of Wattsburg High School and had extended credits at EIT and Penn State Behrend. He had certifications as a welder, boiler tender and electronics communications technician. He was also a Pennsylvania certified inspection mechanic.
John was a lifetime member of St. Gregory R.C. Church and the NRA. He first worked at Inland Container and then was a Building Equipment Mechanic for the U.S. Postal Service. He was also a rural carrier and census taker. John loved farming, hunting, shooting, fixing anything electronic, and his collection of Sears Lawn Tractors. He had a generous heart and loved helping people with their projects.
John is survived by his wife of 42 years, Tamara Hazuda Kloss; four brothers, Joseph (Mary Lee), Vincent (Marlene), Jerome, and Patrick Kloss; six sisters, Joanne Kloss Conti, Helen Kloss, Rosalie Edinger (David), Marion Kloss, Judith Kloss, and Dolores Slagle (David); one brother-in-law, George Hazuda (Rebecca Larson); and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by one brother, George Kloss; and one sister, Margaret Kloss.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a Prayer Service there on Monday at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Gregory R.C. Church. Interment will follow at St. Nicholas Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 1645 West 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 28, 2019