John W. Mattis of Buchanan, N.Y., died on April 10, 2019. He was born in Erie, Pa. in January, 1947, to Joseph F. and Martha Mattis.
He graduated from Cathedral Preparatory School in 1965 and Gannon College (now University) with a BS in Industrial Management in 1969. At Gannon he was a member of the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity. He continued to be a Gannon booster and active member of the alumni association. While at Gannon, he also worked in the Sports Department of the Erie Morning News. In 1969, he moved to Westchester County, N.Y., where he resided for 50 years, and he received an MBA from Fordham University. He went on to work in the airline and investment banking industries and as a financial planner.
A lifelong Catholic, John was an active member of the Church of St. Christopher and St. Patrick in Verplanck.
He was a Peekskill Rotarian and member of the Board of Directors. He also served on the Keon Center Board of Directors, volunteered at the Danish Home, Blue Path Service Dogs, Habitat for Humanity, and Recycled Paws. He was a West Point sports volunteer and employee, and was a member of the Hendrick Hudson High School Athletic Hall of Fame Committee.
John served for decades on the Cortland Zoning Board, including many years as Chairman, as well as the Westchester Legislature Board of Directors Charter Revision Commission and Budget & Finance Focus Group, and the Westchester County Compensation Advisory Board. He also volunteered on numerous Republican Party campaigns.
He worked with acclaimed author Roger Kahn doing baseball related field research for several of Kahn's books. Over the years, he was a marathon runner, tennis player, golfer, and talented photographer, and he loved NASCAR.
He is survived by his daughter Kristine Mattis (husband Carl), sisters Caroline Swanson and Lois Castaldi (husband Thomas), and twin brother Joseph Mattis (wife Patricia), nieces Susan Cannon (husband Steve), Christine Grindle (husband Paul), Mary Mattis, and Sharon West (husband Braden), and nephews Robert Castaldi (wife Colleen), John Patrick Swanson (wife Molly), Michael Mattis (wife Andrea), and Andrew Castaldi.
A Memorial Service celebrating his life will be held at the Joseph F. Nardone Funeral Home in Peekskill, N.Y. on Wednesday, April 24 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick's Church, Verplanck, N.Y. on Thursday, April 25 at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Habitat for Humanity, Blue Path Service Dogs, or the Rotary Club of Peekskill.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 21, 2019