John Waldron Ware Jr., age 93, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at home, on his farm in McKean Township. He was born on December 15, 1926, in Titusville, Pa., to the late John Waldron and Helen Gladys (Moore-Voisin) Ware Sr.
Upon graduation from Colestock High School in Titusville, Pa., he was eager and proud to serve his country. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in an infantry division eventually attaining the rank of Sergeant. He began his military career by attending Virginia Military Institute in Lexington, Va., where he started his love for horses. As many young brave men did, he sailed out of California prepared to give his life in the intended mainland invasion of Japan during WWII. Upon returning from the war, he graduated from Jamestown Community College with a degree in accounting. He worked in real estate briefly, then joined the American Sterilizer Company (Steris) which became his lifelong career. He retired in 1988 after 33 years of service as manager of office planning and services.
John was a Charter Member of the Erie Hunt and Saddle Club where he served as Secretary for decades, and enjoyed local hunter jumper competitions with his horses Little Dan and Charlie Brown. He stayed involved in equestrian activities most of his life, and in retirement bred and trained horses for dressage. He was a lifelong member of the Erie Maennerchor Club and served as Secretary of the Cheney Cemetery Association for thirty years. John was also an avid bowler, had his pilot's license, enjoyed crosswords, playing cards with his family, home restoration and traveling with his daughter.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five sisters and two brothers, Marjorie Ware Baker, Ruth Ware Saxton, Virginia Ware Pinetti, Nora Ware, Lillian Voisin Ruot, Merle Voisin and Paul Voisin,
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jane Ann (Korman) Ware; one daughter, Olivia Jane Ware; three grandchildren, John Ware Amon, Daniel Lynn Topel and Anna Elise Topel; one very dear sister, Jeannette Ware Shields; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff of the LECOM Institute for Successful Aging, especially Drs. James Lin and Danielle Hansen and the Nurses from LECOM VNA for all the loving care and support.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to LECOM VNA, 2253 Grandview Blvd., Erie, PA 16506, the Erie City Mission, P.O. Box 407, Erie, PA 16512, or to the charity of one's choice.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Interment, with full military honors, will be held in Cheney Cemetery, Titusville, Pa. Arrangements are under the care of the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., Erie, PA 16506.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 11, 2020.