John Walling "Pops" McClelland, 82, of Natrona Heights, passed away at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot, Pa., on Tuesday, September 1st, 2020, after a yearlong battle with cancer. John was born November 26, 1937, in Erie, Pa., and was the son of the late William John Lee and Jean K (Walling) Lee McClelland. John was a graduate of Rice Avenue Union High in Girard, Pa., Class of 1955, where he was a musician first, but also played football, basketball and baseball.
He graduated with a Bachelor's and then a Master's of Music Education from Indiana State Teachers' College (Now IUP) He was a talented musician and performed in numerous musical groups throughout his high school and college careers. John was an accomplished songwriter, self-taught pianist, playing keyboard and trumpet along with performing background vocals with several bands, including "Ronnie Dee and the Standard Men" in the 1960's, "The Vibrators" in the 1970's and "Sunrise" in the 1980's. He was a beloved choir teacher at Kiski Area School district for 31 years until his retirement in 1990. He co-wrote the Kiski Alma Mater that is still sung to this day, and was named the Kiski Area Secondary Teacher of the Year in 1989-90. After retirement, John worked as an AV Director at Highlands School District, and as a church choir director and organist for Puckety United Presbyterian Church and New Kensington Presbyterian Church. While music was his creative passion, above all he cherished spending time with his loving family, especially attending his kids' and grandkids' sporting events.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jane (Magnetta) McClelland; his children, Rick (Deb) Carter, and Ron M (Kathy) Carter, both of Cranberry Township, Pa., Laurel (Ed) Anderson of Gibsonia, Pa., John (Katrina) McClelland and Erin (Johnathan) Griffiths, both of Kansas City, Mo.; grandchildren, Mathew (Megan) Cosgrove, Lindsay (Matt) Kuniak & Ben Carter, Luke, Alex, Sammi & Jacob Carter, Sean, Ryan & Connor Anderson, and Tristan McClelland; great-grandchildren, Mat, Jr. & Madison Cosgrove, and Morgan, AJ, Gabe & Grayson Kuniak. He is also survived by two brothers, Scott (Kim) McClelland of Long Beach, Calif., and James (Barbara) Lee of Northbrook, Ill., and five sisters, Kathryn Lee (John) Hunter of Albuquerque, N.M., Mary Lee Roche of Chicago, Ill., Margaret Lee (Dave) Carrick of Gurnee, Ill., Jane Lee (Rich) Larson of Wilmette, Ill., and Carolyn Lee (Jay) Caruso of Mansfield, Mo. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jean (Walling) McClelland in 1987, William John Lee in 1990, and his stepfather, Lindley McClelland in 1991; two brothers, Robert McClelland in 1987, and James McClelland in 1990.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon, Friday, September 11th in the Duster Funeral Home, Inc., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, with the Rev. R. Cameron Malcolm, IV officiating. Please wear a mask and observe social distancing. Visit: dusterfh.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.