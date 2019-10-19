Home

Scott Funeral Home
2104 Myrtle Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 452-4900
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Scott Funeral Home
2104 Myrtle Street
Erie, PA 16502
Committal
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM
Erie County Memorial Gardens Chapel
1925 - 2019
John Watkins Obituary
John Watkins, 94, of Summit Township, died on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Forestview Health Care Center. He was born on March 20, 1925, in Jackson, Ky., son of the late Lewis and Easter Noble Watkins.

At the age of 18, he attended Civilian Conservation Corps and then went to work at Hammermill Paper for two years before joining the U.S. Army in 1943. He was a veteran of WWII, achieving the rank of Sergeant. Following the war, he went to work for General Electric, retiring in 1980 after 42 years. John was a longtime member and past-president of the Erie County Beagle Club, belonged to Presque Isle Beagle Club, was a Field Trial Judge for various Beagle Clubs throughout Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York, and was named AKC Beagler of the year in 1982. He was a life member of Corry Lodge No. 365 F. & A.M. and was a member of Summit Senior Citizens, where he spent many hours playing Pinochle and pool.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of almost 65 years, Irene Wright Watkins in 2010; two brothers, Roy and Earl Watkins; a sister, Biddie Marshall; daughter-in-law, Penny Watkins; son-in-law, Michael Savelli; and granddaughter-in-law, Helena Watkins.

Survivors include a son, Donald L. Watkins of Erie; daughter, Debora L. Savelli of Pittsburgh, Pa.; five grandchildren, John-Andrew (Corrine), Melissa and Andrea Watkins of Erie, Angela (Nicole) Savelli of Santa Rosa, Calif. and Laura (David) Kostanich of Pittsburgh; seven great-grandchildren, Catheryn, Cheyenne, Vicky and Dakota Watkins, Payton Hood, Quinn Savelli and David Kostanich; great-great-grandson, Michael Watkins; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street. Friends are also invited to a Committal Service at Erie County Memorial Gardens Chapel on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 4 p.m. Memorials may be made to Great Lakes Hospice, 1700 Peach St., Erie, PA 16501.

View the on-line obituary and send condolences at www.ScottFuneralHomeErie.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 19, 2019
