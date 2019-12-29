|
John (Jack) Wellington Waterhouse passed away peacefully at home at 3 a.m. on Saturday morning, December, 28, 2019. Jack was 96 years, 4 months, and 14 days old.
Jack is survived by his brother Ted Waterhouse (Delores) of Waterford and preceded in death by his sister Helen Videtto, his father John G. Waterhouse and his mother Lena Roscoe.
Jack joined the U.S. Navy in 1940 at the age of 17 to defend his country in WWII. He had originally intended on joining the Marines, but on the day he went to sign up, the Marine recruiter was out to lunch so Jack and his buddy signed up with the Navy recruiter across the hall instead! Jack was quickly recruited into the elite Submarine Service where he became a torpedo man and a ship's cook. Jack served on many dangerous patrols in the Pacific and Atlantic theaters on boats including the Nautilus, Halibut, Mackerel, Bream, Sailfish and Batfish. He earned many awards for his service to our country and was ranked Petty Officer 2nd Class when he was honorably discharged in 1945.
After the war, Jack and his first wife Ellen Waterhouse (deceased) of Erie had six children together: Billie Sue Milewski (deceased), Patti Rhody of Hot Springs, Ark., John O. Waterhouse (deceased), Jackie Hafensteiner (deceased), Lloyd (Buzz) Waterhouse (Lorraine) of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Jennifer Campbell of Beaver.
In 1984, Jack married the love of his life, Mary (Parmarter) Waterhouse of Waterford. Mary and Jack have one child together, Rhonda Waterhouse (Shane Chase) of Kings Mountain, N.C. Mary also brought two children into their marriage, Connie George (Robert) of Meadville and Ted (Tyke) T. Waterhouse of Lake Hopatcong, N.J., both of whom Jack loved as his own. Jack also has a son John McKelvey of Allentown. In addition to the seven surviving children listed above, Jack is survived by 37 grandchildren, 30 great- grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Jack was known for giving his children wonderful advice such as, "Don't ever date a man who recites poetry" and "Make a list of everything you need to do each day. If you only do half of it, you've done twice as much as most people."
In addition to being a father, Jack worked as a beef farmer and business owner. For 45 years, Jack owned and operated Waterhouse Supply Plumbing and Heating. In addition to providing for the Harborcreek community's farming, plumbing and heating needs, Jack drilled gas and water wells. He was talented at finding water through "witching" where many others using more modern methods could not. Jack also owned Jack's Car Wash and Waterhouse Sharpening. Jack mentored several young business owners including Henry Chapman, Lou Norman, and Bob and Bonnie Kahler. Jack worked on his farm in Summit Township until the day he died.
In his spare time, Jack liked perusing the flea market at the drive-in in Waterford, watching the deer and turkeys in his back yard, and "keeping an eye" on the comings and goings of his neighbors the Spaeders. Jack was a member of the Masonic Temple of North East, the US Submarine Veterans of WWII, Midway Squadron, the American Legion of Wesleyville, and the Siebenbuerger Club. Jack was loved and will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
Family and friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., today (Sunday, Dec. 29th) from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and are invited to attend the Funeral Service there on Monday at 10 a.m. conducted by the Rev. David Roach, Pastor of Harborcreek Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Mitchell Cemetery with full military honors.
The North East Lodge #399 F. & A.M. will conduct a service at the funeral home at 7 p.m. on Sunday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to AseraCare Hospice Erie, 12664 US 19, Waterford, PA 16441.
