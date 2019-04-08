|
John William Tighe, of Grove City, Pa., passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019, at the age of 82.
John was born in Erie, Pa., and spent most of his life in western Pennsylvania, where he worked as a building products salesman before retirement.
John's unique ability to never forget a name or face naturally led to a large circle of close friends, which remained through his life.
His passions were mostly sports related, including playing and watching golf along with rooting for anyone wearing a black and gold uniform.
Throughout his life, John's focus was always on his family. He married the love of his life in 1957 and was nothing less than a model father for his two children.
He was preceded in death by his father Frederick W. Tighe, his mother Elizabeth (Sabolski) Tighe, and brother Frederick J. Tighe.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Susan M. Tighe, son Brian M. Tighe, grandson Brandon C. Tighe, daughter Brenda J. (Tighe) Smith, and son-in-law Timothy J. Smith.
A private memorial service will be held at a date and time to be announced.
Donations in the name of the family may be made to Butler Lutheran Senior Life VNA of Western Pa.
Arrangements are by Cunningham Funeral Home, Inc., Grove City. Condolences may be expressed at www.cunninghamfhgc.com.
Apr. 8, 2019