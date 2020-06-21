Johnette (Robinson) Noble Kent, age 69, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at LECOM Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born in Erie on March 10, 1951 to the late John W. and Agnes (Visnosky) Robinson.
Johnette was a member of numerous local social clubs, including the Polish Falcons Nest 610, where she earned the "Silver Legion of Honor" designation. After graduating from Gannon College, she was the assistant manager of McCrory's in the Millcreek Mall, and then taught in the Erie School District. She also sold Avon for several years and was a bartender. She enjoyed attending the Medieval Fair and the Cleveland Air Show. She retired from the Pennsylvania Assistance Office.
In addition to her parents, Johnette was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Jessie Noble.
Johnette will be remembered by her beloved husband, Mitchell Kent, sons, Edward "Tony" Noble (Ann Marie) of Erie, Jeffrey Noble (Ashley Cordell) of Erie, daughter Josie Noble (David Stahlman) of Erie, and a granddaughter Emily Noble of Erie. She is also survived by her brother, John Robinson of Erie, sisters JoyAnna Wildern (Michael) of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., JoCarie Santora (Richard) of Debary, Fla., JoLae Ropiecki (Jerome) of Erie, Jodi Suchar of Erie, JodiNan Cowan of Tuscon, Ariz., as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th St. Erie, PA 16503 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 8:00 p.m. Family and friends may attend Johnette's service virtually via Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/Edward-J-Garr-Funeral-Home-Inc-100130284712299.
Memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.garrdavisfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
She was born in Erie on March 10, 1951 to the late John W. and Agnes (Visnosky) Robinson.
Johnette was a member of numerous local social clubs, including the Polish Falcons Nest 610, where she earned the "Silver Legion of Honor" designation. After graduating from Gannon College, she was the assistant manager of McCrory's in the Millcreek Mall, and then taught in the Erie School District. She also sold Avon for several years and was a bartender. She enjoyed attending the Medieval Fair and the Cleveland Air Show. She retired from the Pennsylvania Assistance Office.
In addition to her parents, Johnette was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Jessie Noble.
Johnette will be remembered by her beloved husband, Mitchell Kent, sons, Edward "Tony" Noble (Ann Marie) of Erie, Jeffrey Noble (Ashley Cordell) of Erie, daughter Josie Noble (David Stahlman) of Erie, and a granddaughter Emily Noble of Erie. She is also survived by her brother, John Robinson of Erie, sisters JoyAnna Wildern (Michael) of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., JoCarie Santora (Richard) of Debary, Fla., JoLae Ropiecki (Jerome) of Erie, Jodi Suchar of Erie, JodiNan Cowan of Tuscon, Ariz., as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th St. Erie, PA 16503 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 8:00 p.m. Family and friends may attend Johnette's service virtually via Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/Edward-J-Garr-Funeral-Home-Inc-100130284712299.
Memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.garrdavisfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 21, 2020.