Johnnie Mae Keith Glover, 97, of Erie, Pa., passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2020. She was born in Maben, Ala. on May 15, 1922 to the late Banks and Willie Mae Webb Keith.
She was a member of Community Baptist Church.
She moved to Erie, Pa in 1946. She worked for the Lawrence Hotel and Hamot Hospital in the housekeeping department.
She loved walking and catching the bus all over Erie. She loved family gatherings and visiting the Perry Square Park, mingling with people. Everyone referred to her as "Grams". She also loved going to bingo.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Willie Lee "Bud" Keith, one daughter, Rosetta Glover, grandsons Michael Roy Glover and Kevin Glover, two granddaughters Johnnie Marie Glover and Carmen Glover, and a great-grandson, Bryce Antonio Jordan, as well as many friends.
She leaves to cherish in her memory, two daughters Willie Mae Glover and Carolyn Lynette Glover Booker (John) of Erie, Pa. She is further survived by 17 grandchildren, 102 great-grandchildren, 32 great-great grandchildren,and 16 great-great-great grandchildren.
Calling hours are private at Pitts Funeral Home. The homegoing services will be eulogized by Elder Kenneth Glover. Interment will be at Erie Cemetery, 2116 Chestnut St. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA 16504.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 24, 2020