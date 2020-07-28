Jon M. Skrabacz, 56, of Erie, left his earthly home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 25, 2020. He is now free from the pain he so bravely and courageously endured this past year due to a cancer diagnosis.
He was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming on May 26, 1964 a son of John J. and Pamala F. Darnall Skrabacz of Abbeville, SC.
Jon graduated from Ft. LeBoeuf High School in the class of 1982. He enlisted in the US Air Force shortly after graduation serving at the Homestead AFB in Florida.
He formed several companies including Roofing Unlimited, Painting Unlimited and Standard Roofing and Siding. He currently owned and operated Shanty Genuine Sheds in Erie in partnership with his wife Janet.
Jon had a strong faith in God and enjoyed praising God by playing drums in the Praise Band that he formed called "Broken Chains". He played with several other Praise Bands in the area over the years. He had a strong work ethic. His many talents included building, creating and designing sheds.
He and his wife spent many happy hours at their campsite in Tidioute, PA. He enjoyed the outdoors and spent a lot of time touring the countryside with Janet on their Harley. He was particularly proud of his 1931 Ford Hot Rod that he had restored.
Besides his parents, Jon is survived by his loving wife and life partner of 26 years, Janet E. Skrabacz. They were married on July 8, 1994 and celebrated their 25th Wedding Anniversary last year. He is also survived by his son, Jawn Skrabacz and his wife Tiffany of Monroe, NC, three brothers, Jay Skrabacz and his wife Terri of Springfield, OH, James Skrabacz of Fort Brag, NC and Joel Skrabacz of Erie. He is further survived by two grandchildren, Brayden and Layla Skrabacz of Monroe, NC, and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19, there will be no public calling hours. Private calling hours and a funeral service with Rev. Don Fisher officiating will be held at the convenience of the family.
Jon's memory will forever be cherished by his wife and family.
Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Union City, PA.
The C. S. Warthman Funeral Home, Inc. 69 North Main Street has been entrusted with the arrangements.
