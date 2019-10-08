Home

Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
(814) 725-4511
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of North East
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of North East
Jonathan David Eby


1996 - 2019
Jonathan David Eby Obituary
Jonathan David Eby, age 22, of North East, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019. He was born on December 18, 1996, in Erie, the son of Dr. Carl and Carol (Close) Eby.

Jonathan graduated from North East High School in 2015 and was currently studying computer science at the University of Penn State Behrend. He enjoyed golfing and playing soccer. Jonathan was a warmhearted young man who was loved by many; he was an amazing son, brother, and friend. He brought great joy and laughter into the lives of those he knew.

Jonathan was preceded in death by a cousin, Valerie Eby.

He is survived by his parents; siblings, Joshua Eby of Wexford, Pa., Justin Eby of North East, and Jessica Eby of North East; maternal grandparents, Calvin and Connie Close of Waterford; paternal grandparents, J. Herbert and Marian Eby of Shunk, Pa.; and many special uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and on Thursday at 10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of North East, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at the North East Cemetery.

Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 8, 2019
