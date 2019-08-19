Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donald R. Crawford Funeral Home
1189 National Pike
Hopwood, PA 15445
(724) 437-1115
Viewing
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Donald R. Crawford Funeral Home
1189 National Pike
Hopwood, PA 15445
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donald R. Crawford Funeral Home
1189 National Pike
Hopwood, PA 15445
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
9:15 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Aloysius
Dunbar, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jonathan Bieniek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jonathan Michael Bieniek


1984 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jonathan Michael Bieniek Obituary
Jonathan Michael Bieniek was born on May 8, 1984, in Erie, Pa., and passed on August 16, 2019.

"Big" Jon had an even bigger heart, was friend to many and always willing to lend a helping hand to his family, friends and anyone in need. After growing up in Erie, Pa., he and his family moved to Uniontown, where Jon graduated from Laurel Highlands High School in 2003. He went on to attend Slippery Rock University, where he majored in Exercise Science and graduated in 2008. As a founding member of Kappa Sigma fraternity chapter at SRU, he was an active member on campus and in the Slippery Rock community. After graduating, Jon held positions as a personal trainer, security guard and corrections officer at the Fayette County Prison. Jon loved the beach, spending time outdoors, reading about true crime and military history.

He was predeceased by his father Joseph Bieniek, maternal grandparents Frank Malinzak and Garnet Malinzak (Whetsel) and paternal grandparents Joseph and Catherine Bieniek (Maykuth), cousin Cathi Pompura and uncles Pete Pompura and Tony Johnson.

He is survived by his mother Sandra Bieniek, brother Eric J. Bieniek, sister-in-law Joanna Bieniek and nieces Ella, and Marlee and nephew Joseph, uncles Dale Malinzak, Fred McMullen, Bob Fletcher, aunts Judy Johnson, Pam Pompura and Karen Fletcher, step-grandmother Edith Malinzak and their families, as well as his longtime girlfriend Stephanie Riggin and her family.

There will be a viewing on Tuesday, August 20th from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Donald R. Crawford Funeral Home, in Hopwood, Pa. A Catholic funeral will follow on Wednesday, August 21st until 9:15, when prayers of transfer will be said followed by a funeral mass at St. Aloysius, in Dunbar, Pa at 10 a.m. Interment will be private.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jonathan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now