Jonathan Michael Bieniek was born on May 8, 1984, in Erie, Pa., and passed on August 16, 2019.
"Big" Jon had an even bigger heart, was friend to many and always willing to lend a helping hand to his family, friends and anyone in need. After growing up in Erie, Pa., he and his family moved to Uniontown, where Jon graduated from Laurel Highlands High School in 2003. He went on to attend Slippery Rock University, where he majored in Exercise Science and graduated in 2008. As a founding member of Kappa Sigma fraternity chapter at SRU, he was an active member on campus and in the Slippery Rock community. After graduating, Jon held positions as a personal trainer, security guard and corrections officer at the Fayette County Prison. Jon loved the beach, spending time outdoors, reading about true crime and military history.
He was predeceased by his father Joseph Bieniek, maternal grandparents Frank Malinzak and Garnet Malinzak (Whetsel) and paternal grandparents Joseph and Catherine Bieniek (Maykuth), cousin Cathi Pompura and uncles Pete Pompura and Tony Johnson.
He is survived by his mother Sandra Bieniek, brother Eric J. Bieniek, sister-in-law Joanna Bieniek and nieces Ella, and Marlee and nephew Joseph, uncles Dale Malinzak, Fred McMullen, Bob Fletcher, aunts Judy Johnson, Pam Pompura and Karen Fletcher, step-grandmother Edith Malinzak and their families, as well as his longtime girlfriend Stephanie Riggin and her family.
There will be a viewing on Tuesday, August 20th from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Donald R. Crawford Funeral Home, in Hopwood, Pa. A Catholic funeral will follow on Wednesday, August 21st until 9:15, when prayers of transfer will be said followed by a funeral mass at St. Aloysius, in Dunbar, Pa at 10 a.m. Interment will be private.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 19, 2019