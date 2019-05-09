Home

Jonathan P. Gibbons


1969 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jonathan P. Gibbons Obituary
Jonathan P. Gibbons, age 50, of Wesleyville, passed away unexpectedly, on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital. He was born in Erie, on March 8, 1969, son of Walter and Florence Gibbons.

Jon was an assembler at FMC Technology. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, hunting, and gardening. He especially loved time spent with his family and his puppy, Nico.

In addition to his parents, Jon is survived by his wife, April Gibbons; three children, Samantha, Sarah, and Nicholas Gibbons; one sister, Viada Martel; and three grandchildren, Michael, Anthony, and Seleana.

Private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.

Published in the Erie Times-News on May 9, 2019
