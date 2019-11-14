Home

Garr Funeral Home
459 East 12th Street
Erie, PA 16503
(814) 452-4079
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Garr Funeral Home
459 East 12th Street
Erie, PA 16503
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Garr Funeral Home
459 East 12th Street
Erie, PA 16503
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ReaLife Assembly of God
3902 W. 38th St.
Erie, PA
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
ReaLife Assembly of God
3902 W. 38th St.
Erie, PA
Jose Arenas Jr.


1981 - 2019
Jose Arenas Jr. Obituary
Jose Arenas, Jr., 38, of Erie, Pa., passed away unexpectedly, on Friday, November 8, 2019. He was born on April 19, 1981, to Jose Arenas Sr. and Maria Santiago Arenas.

He was a graduate of East High School in 2000. Jose, Junior or Jun, as he was referred to by many, was a passionate man and a natural born leader with a servant's heart that would do anything for his family and friends. He was a loving father with an endearing heart. People were drawn to his undeniable sense of humor and witty personality.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Amalia Santiago Santos and his paternal grandmother, Salome Becerra.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sons, Ricardo Arenas and Emiliano Arenas, daughter, Natalia Arenas, his longtime girlfriend and her children, Oshianah and Vincent Rieger, brothers, Richard Santiago (Sarah) and Carlos Arenas (Jessica), sisters, Millie Wolf (Richard), Ramonita Ruiz-Santiago, Maria Arenas-Jordan, and Lisette Vincent (Jon), and many aunt, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

He will be greatly missed and we will celebrate his life and the man he was.

Relatives and friends are invited to the Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 East 12th Street, Erie, PA 16503, on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. A home going service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at ReaLife Assembly of God, 3902 W. 38th St., Erie, PA 16506, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Edward J. Garr Funeral Home or ReaLife Assembly.

Please send condolences to garrdavisfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 14, 2019
