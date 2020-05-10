Home

Dusckas Funeral Home - West Side
536 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 452-2456
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Calvary Cemetery
Entombment
Private
To be announced at a later date
Calvary Cemetery
Jose Ramon Rey Cabeza


1975 - 2020
Jose Ramon Rey Cabeza Obituary
Jose Ramon "Rey" Cabeza, age 44, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 3, 2020. He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on June 15, 1975, the son of Jose Antonio Cabeza and Carmen Torres.

Jose went to Offsite Educational Services in Queens, N.Y. Following that, he worked as a brick and block layer in the masonry field and had done some of the marble work at both the Twin Towers and Trump Tower. He was scheduled to work at the Twin Towers on 9/11, but as fate had it, he called in sick the day before. Jose then moved from Queens to Erie, where he studied the General Paramedic Course at Tri-State Business Institute. Jose was the foreman floor crew leader at Peterson's Property Maintenance. He was also an avid Patriots fan.

In addition to his parents, Jose is survived by his fiancée, Diana B. Cottrell; his daughter, Christalle Povis Cabeza; two brothers, Antonio Cabeza (Omaira Vazquez) and Albert Cabeza (Nicole Muskey); and eight nieces and nephews, Kevin, Jason, Anthony, Luis, Johnathan, Sky, Yanelis and Jazleen Cabeza. Jose was preceded in death by one niece, Alieen Cabeza.

Due to national guidelines concerning the Coronavirus, no public visitation will be held. A private service with entombment at Calvary Cemetery will be held. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 536 West 10th Street.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News from May 10 to May 11, 2020
