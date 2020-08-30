Joseph A. Ballas, 86 years old, passed away peacefully at his residence on Saturday, August 22, 2020. He was born in Girard, Ohio on February 26, 1934, a son of the late Joseph James and Armella (Wehrheim) Ballas.
Joe was a framer by trade for Luciano Builders and Maleno Builders, before founding his own company, Ballas Builders in 1980. He had quite a reputation for being honest, hard-working and reliable. Joe loved to bowl and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. His greatest passion was for the love of trains and cats.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two wives, Edith Ann Ballas and Georgia Ellis Ballas, and two sisters, Jane Cummings and Bertha Mae Spaeder.
Survivors include his beloved wife of four years, Gloria (Graden) Leslie Ballas of Erie; two sons, Joseph J. Ballas and his wife Linda of Erie and Michael J. Ballas his wife Lisa of Binghamton, N.Y.; a daughter Diana M. Stellmach and her husband Duane of Girard; a brother, James Ballas and his wife Brenda of Erie; and a sister, Marie Hanes of Erie. He is further survived by two grandsons, Scott Ballas and his fiancée Kristin, of Endicott, N.Y. and Dustin Ballas his wife Karissa of Binghamton, N.Y.; four great-grandchildren, Carter, Karleigh, Cassandra and Scarlett. Many nieces, nephews, great-nephews and great-nieces also survive.
There will be no calling hours. A private graveside service will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. Condolences to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com
Memorials may be made in his loving memory to Orphan Angels Cat Sanctuary, 5439 W. Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16505.
