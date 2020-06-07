Joseph A. Clark, age 61, of Lawrence Park, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Canterbury Place Hospice Program in Lawrenceville, Pa. Joe was born in Meadville, Pa., on June 9, 1958.
Joe was employed at General Electric Co. for 30 years prior to his retirement. He was an excellent bowler with ten 300 games. He also liked to golf, garden, cook and shop. Joe was a former member of the American Legion Carl Neff Post 571. When he was growing up, he enjoyed the horses on his family farm.
Joe is survived by his wife, Debbie Brooks Clark; two children, Christopher Kosin and Kari Kosin; one sister, Debbie Burkhart (Mike); and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Joan and Tony Szklinski; his father, Thomas Clark; infant son, Anthony "TJ" Clark; and maternal uncle and aunt, Louis and Lucille Choffel.
A private mass, due to Covid-19 restrictions, will be held at Our Lady of Mercy R.C. Church. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ella Cochran Food Pantry at Our Lady of Mercy R.C. Church, 837 Bartlett Road, Harborcreek, PA 16421.
