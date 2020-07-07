Joseph A. DiBuono, 89, of Erie, passed away peacefully, at his home, on Sunday, July 5, 2020. He was born in Erie, on October 25, 1930, and was the son of the late Frank and Michelina (Bruno) DiBuono.
Joe graduated from East High School and attended Gannon University. He joined the Navy at the outbreak of the Korean War. He was assigned to the Torpedo Station in Rhode Island and then abroad the USS Lake Champlain in combat, where he received numerous medals and the highly regarded Korean Presidential Citation.
Joe married Rose Marie (Nelson) DiBuono and they were married for 65 years.
Joe is survived by three children, Kathleen Turner (Evan), Joseph R., and John DiBuono. He had three grandchildren, Theresa DiBuono West (Dean), Jennifer Marince (Brian), and Matthew Turner. He also had twin great-grandchildren, Hannah and Hailey, who were the joy of his life. Also surviving is one sister, Cecelia LoPiccolo of California, and many nieces and nephews, and many good friends.
We would like to thank his niece/Godchild, Therese Jansen Singh, who helped with his care and also LECOM Visiting Nurses Hospice.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Livia Jansen and a nephew, Gary Jansen.
He was employed at the Hammermill Paper Company for 37 years and was a member of the Hammermill Employees Credit Union for 26 years, serving as a Chairman, Director, and President. He was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church and was a Life Member of Mt. Carmel Men's Council.
Joe was a member of the American Legion in Wesleyville, the Siebenberger Club and the CYS Club. During his later years, he enjoyed attending reunions of the USS Lake Champlain. He also excelled in the game of Pinochle at the Hilltop Mercy Center, St. Luke's Funtastics, and with his three good friends, Mario, Dennis and Jim.
Joe was liked by everyone he met. He was a kind, gentle and generous person who greatly loved his family. He was a wonderful husband and father and we were very blessed to have him in our lives.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and are invited to a prayer service there on Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Burial with full military honors will follow in Mary, Queen of Peace Cemetery. All Erie County Covid-19 safety regulations will be observed, including face coverings and social distancing.
Memorials may be made to Emmaus Ministries, 218 E. 11th St., Erie, PA 16503.
