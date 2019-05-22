Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Friday, May 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, May 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
8:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Montero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph A. "José" Montero


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph A. "José" Montero Obituary
Joseph A. "José" Montero, age 67, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly, on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Utuado, Puerto Rico, on November 5, 1951, the son of the late Jaime and Victoria Montero.

Joe was a man of many talents with a generous heart. He was a loving brother, having donated his kidney to his nephew, Elvin. Joe was an accomplished landscaper, in addition to working other jobs well over the years. He was an avid gardener and NASCAR fan, especially Jeff Gordon.

Besides his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his loving companion of 35 years, Roberta Dunn on May 10, 2019; and by one sister-in-law, Bonnie Montero.

Survivors include his daughters, Maria Ross and Angela Montero; one sister, Lucy Negron (Angel); three brothers, James A. Montero (Nilda), George Montero (Kim) and Elvin Montero (Maureen); one grandson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road, on Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 8 p.m., conducted by Deacon Miguel Alvarez, of St. Stephen R.C. Church. Private interment will be held at the convenience of the family.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
Download Now