Joseph A. "José" Montero, age 67, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly, on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Utuado, Puerto Rico, on November 5, 1951, the son of the late Jaime and Victoria Montero.
Joe was a man of many talents with a generous heart. He was a loving brother, having donated his kidney to his nephew, Elvin. Joe was an accomplished landscaper, in addition to working other jobs well over the years. He was an avid gardener and NASCAR fan, especially Jeff Gordon.
Besides his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his loving companion of 35 years, Roberta Dunn on May 10, 2019; and by one sister-in-law, Bonnie Montero.
Survivors include his daughters, Maria Ross and Angela Montero; one sister, Lucy Negron (Angel); three brothers, James A. Montero (Nilda), George Montero (Kim) and Elvin Montero (Maureen); one grandson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road, on Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 8 p.m., conducted by Deacon Miguel Alvarez, of St. Stephen R.C. Church. Private interment will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 22, 2019