|
|
Joseph A. "Maddy" Griesbaum, 85, of Albion, formerly of Edinboro, died on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Pleasant Ridge Manor. He was born and raised in Erie, on December 22, 1933, the son of Joseph and Mildred (Schroll) Griesbaum.
Joseph attended Cathedral Prep before joining the Marine Corps, serving stateside during the Korean War. He held various jobs after serving in the military, including Jay's Auto Wrecking. He retired from there after 50 years.
Joe enjoyed polka music and blue grass. He played piano, organ, keyboard, accordion and dobro, all by ear. He loved to play and sing at many jam sessions held over the years. He also enjoyed watching his daughters play bass, banjo or sing.
Going out to dinner at local diners, the many friends he made at the Barnett Building and Albion Senior Center, and especially his Wii bowling crew, were highlights for Joe.
Besides his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy; daughter, Joann Wolfram; son-in-law, Ronald Kramer; grandson, Andrew Wolfram; and great-grandson, Thomas Dimon, Jr.
He is survived by six daughters, Ketti Kramer, Jody (Bill) Roberts, Dani (Tony) Romanski, Lisa (Mark) Schlosser, LeAnn (Craig) Sholtis, and Sharmon Beers (Mike Seley); 23 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; and many great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by fourt sisters, Audrey Farrell, of Arizona, Peg Wildman, of Harborcreek, Roberta Petri, of Fairview and Diane Susol, of East Springfield; as well as a very special lady, Ms. Betty King.
A special "thank you" goes to the staff of Unit C at Pleasant Ridge Manor, especially Kelly, Mary, Mary K. and Kathy. You were wonderful and are worth your weight in gold. Dad loved you guys!
No calling hours will be observed.
The Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Edinboro, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Albion Senior Center, 9 Academy Street, Albion, PA 16401, or to Pleasant Ridge Friends Forever Fund, 8300 West Ridge Road, Girard, PA 16417. To send condolences, please visitwww.gluntfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 4, 2019