|
|
Joseph A. Oros, age 90, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Pleasant Ridge Manor.
He was born in Braddock, Pa., on September 9, 1928, a son of the late Andrew and Mary Hlopik Oros.
Joe graduated from Braddock High School. He worked at Hammermill Paper Company as a foreman, and retired from there after 30 years of service. He was a founding member of St. Jude the Apostle Church. Joe was very athletic, played baseball, and was an excellent bowler who often times scored a 600 series or better. Joe was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Pirates fan and also loved to travel.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Pauline Ponchak Oros, in 2012, an infant daughter, and five siblings, Elsie, Edward, Andy, Mary and Dorothy.
He is survived by two sons, Richard (Judy) Oros, of Erie and Timothy (Ann) Oros, of Raleigh, N.C., and two daughters, Cheryl (Dee) Oros, of Mineral, Va. and Sandy Dieter, of Estero, Fla. He is further survived by eleven grandchildren, Michael, Paul (Mandi Christensen), Mary (Dave) Merski, Steve (Stephanie) Oros and Chris (fiancée, Alison Mogel) Oros, Gabe (Katie) Oros, Jason (Elizabeth) Oros, Bethany (Charley) Lewis, Kris (Kori) Oros, Andrew (Rachel) Malone and Holden Dieter, ten great-grandchildren, Anna, Jake and Summer Oros, Will and Ella Lewis, Zachary Scott, Ruby and Scarlet Merski, Luke Oros and Jasen Bradshaw; a sister, Theresa (George) Linz, a brother-in-law, Joseph Ponchak, a sister-in-law, Betty Oros, and many nieces, nephews and cousins further survive.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Funeral Mass at St. Jude the Apostle Church, 2801 West Sixth Street, on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. with Reverend John J. Detisch officiating.
Memorials may be made to the , 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16505, or the Multiple Myeloma Foundation, P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238.
Arrangements are under the care of Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 West 10th Street, Erie.
Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 14, 2019