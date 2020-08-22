Joseph Abate, 78, passed away peacefully, on August 20th, in his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 21, 1941, in Fiumefreddo Bruzio, Italy, to Domenico and Maria (Catero) Abate.
As a young boy in Italy, he learned the trade of tailoring. In June 1955, his family relocated to America in search of a better life. Here in Erie he was employed as a tailor at Taggert's Mens Shop and JCPenney until he opened Abate's Tailor Shop. As his family grew he worked for the City of Erie for 30 years and retired from the Parks Department.
He enjoyed the hobby of woodworking; a true tradesman he found a way to repair almost anything. He and his wife enjoyed vegetable gardening, canning, and preserving the culture of Italy. He was a master of deal-making and loved garage sales, particularly when he found something sought after by a loved one.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Giuseppe, whom he was named after, and multiple in-laws: Anthony Leone, Antonio Carbonelli, Francesco Scavella, Settimio "Sam" Guerriero, Stanley "Sonny" Tucholski, Helen and Jim Gallagher, Edward and Valerie Tucholski Sr., and Virginia Tucholski.
He is survived by his wife Dorothy of 59 years, whom he married in 1961 and their five children: Joseph (Karen) Abate, Catherine Dillman and partner Scott Stoller, Deborah (Todd) Kightlinger, Jeffrey "Jay" (Stacy) Abate, and Christina (Greg) Logan and eleven grandchildren, Corey Abate, Jason and Allison Dillman, Nicholas and Taylor Kightlinger, Max and Maria Abate, Parker, Isabella, Deklan, and Evelyn Logan. He considered his children and grandchildren his greatest treasure. He is also survived by his sisters: Rosaria "Sara" Scavella, Carmella Leone, Adua Guerriero, and Domenica "Sandy" Carbonelli, brother Francesco "Frank" Abate, and brother-in-law Chester "Chet" (Shirley) Tucholski, and a multitude of nieces, nephews, and extended family, both in the U.S. and Italy.
Joe's magnetic personality made him loved by all, he could strike up a conversation with anyone. His children often marveled at how frequently he ran into someone that he knew. He valued his friendships, and particularly appreciated the help provided by niece Valerie Mary Warden and dear friend, Keith Perry. In his later years he was always seen with his faithful border collie, Cody.
Friends are invited to a funeral mass on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Holy Rosary Church, 2701 East Ave., at 10:00 a.m. Private entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, East Mausoleum. All CDC COVID-19 restrictions will be observed, masks and social distancing are required. Brugger Funeral Homes and Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch is handling arrangements.
