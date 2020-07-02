Joseph Andrae Wolski, adored brother and uncle, passed away at the age of 53, in his home, on June 20, 2020. He was born on June 29, 1966, in Erie, Pennsylvania. He is the son of the late Mary Margaret "Peggy" Trost and Joseph Wolski.
Joe graduated from Academy High School, earned a B.A. in Sociology at Penn State University, an M.S. in Information Science at Penn State University and a Certificate of Advanced Study in Health Informatics at the University of Illinois. He worked at the Boeing Company, the University of Illinois, Allscripts and Hyland Software. In 2017 Joe formed his own IT Consulting company.
Joe lived in many places across the country including Philadelphia, Phoenix and St. Louis, then moved to Cleveland to be closer to home. He loved being with family, especially his nieces and nephews. He was an avid PSU Nittany Lions and Philadelphia Eagles football fan, and later he grudgingly adopted the Cleveland Browns. He loved aviation, 80s music and the movies Airplane and History of the World, Part 1. Joe fixed countless IT issues for his family, beat them all at trivia and his sense of humor never failed to bring any family gathering to fits of uncontrollable laughter.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Mary Wolski and his niece Julie Fromknecht.
He is survived by his sister Theresa Fromknecht (Robert) of Erie, Pa., sister Christine Schultz (Howard) of Cleveland, Ohio, sister Annette "Luci" Wolski of Cleveland, Ohio, stepmother Elzbieta Wolski of Starachowice, Poland, nephew Andrew Fromknecht (Catharine) of Frederick, Md., nephew Justin Stidham (Alyssa Angelo) of Erie, Pa., nephew Alex Schultz and niece Hallie Schultz of Cleveland, Ohio, and great-nephew Henry Fromknecht of Frederick, Md.
Family and friends are invited to call at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 845 East 38th Street, Erie, PA 16504, on Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Social distancing and face masks are required. Internment will take place privately at a date to be determined by the family.
Joe loved his cats Mookie and Alice, therefore in lieu of flowers, the family encourages a donation to your local animal shelter in his memory.
Condolences may be sent to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com
