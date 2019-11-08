Home

Joseph Anthony Augustine, Sr., 90, of Hermitage, Pa., passed away on November 3, 2019. He was born in Erie, on September 23, 1929, son of the late Charles and Jenny (Bruno) Augustine.

Joe graduated from Cathedral Prep and Gannon University.

Joe served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict and was a member of the Veteran of Foreign Wars.

Joe was employed at the City of Erie sewage treatment plant until 1967. He then worked as the Superintendent for the City of Hermitage water pollution control plant for twenty years, retiring in 1987.

Active in the community, Joe also served as a Hermitage Commissioner for many years, and was a past president of the Upper Shenango Sewer Authority.

Joe was preceded in death by his loving wife, Carmella Josephine Villabona; and his son, David.

Surviving are: a son, Joseph A. Augustine, Jr., of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; four grandchildren, Jessica Augustine, Joey Augustine, and Carla Lee (Quentin) Jennifer Blum (Robert); and their mother, Helen Augustine, all of Sharon; and four great-grandchildren, Liliah, Quentin, Jr., Gianna and Jaxson. He also leaves two sisters, Joan Zonno (Donald) and Theresa Chessario (Joseph); and brother, Charles Augustine (Nancy), all of Erie; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, in the Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Rd., Hermitage. A service will be held in Erie at a later date

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 8, 2019
