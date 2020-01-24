|
Joseph Anthony DiSanti "Joe D.," age 72, of Millcreek Township, passed away suddenly, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Erie, on September 9, 1947, the son of the late Louis Thomas and Ginetta Patsy DiSanti.
Joe was self employed and enjoyed playing pool, having breakfast with his guy friends, playing cards, and shooting, but especially spending most of his time and life enjoying his close-knit family.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter Nina Marie DiSanti.
He is survived by his beloved wife Kathleen Denise Ambrose DiSanti, his three children Angela DiSanti, Louis DiSanti, and Tony Rowland (Angela), and three grandchildren Anthony, Savanah, and Dominic Rowland.
Joe never had a negative thing to say about anyone and refused to allow negativity and saw the positive attributes in everyone.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 7 p.m. Private interment will be held.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 24, 2020