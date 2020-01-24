Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph DiSanti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Anthony DiSanti


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Anthony DiSanti Obituary
Joseph Anthony DiSanti "Joe D.," age 72, of Millcreek Township, passed away suddenly, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Erie, on September 9, 1947, the son of the late Louis Thomas and Ginetta Patsy DiSanti.

Joe was self employed and enjoyed playing pool, having breakfast with his guy friends, playing cards, and shooting, but especially spending most of his time and life enjoying his close-knit family.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter Nina Marie DiSanti.

He is survived by his beloved wife Kathleen Denise Ambrose DiSanti, his three children Angela DiSanti, Louis DiSanti, and Tony Rowland (Angela), and three grandchildren Anthony, Savanah, and Dominic Rowland.

Joe never had a negative thing to say about anyone and refused to allow negativity and saw the positive attributes in everyone.

Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 7 p.m. Private interment will be held.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -