Erie Times-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc. - Erie
2502 Sassafras St.
Erie, PA 16502
814 454 0156
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
2502 Sassafras Street
Erie, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Luke Church
421 E. 38th Street
Erie, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Nies
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Anthony Nies


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beloved Husband, Loving Father and Papa

Joseph Anthony Nies, age 92, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Friday, January 31, 2020.

He was born on July 20, 1927, in Erie, Pennsylvania, son of the late John and Anna Humm Nies.

Joseph proudly served in the Army Air Corps European theatre at the conclusion of WWII. He returned home to work for his father's construction business, John A. Nies Builders. Soon after the untimely death of his father, Joe would take over the family business, which he would retire from a half century later. As a business owner, he was a proud member of the Builders Association of NW Pennsylvania.

Joe was a devout Catholic, active in Saint John the Baptist Parish and later, Saint Patrick Parish. He was a Knight of Saint Patrick and former member of their renovation committee.

Joe treasured most his wife, children, grandchildren and extended family and friends. He enjoyed the time he spent with them, especially at "the country" kicking back with a grin and a beer. He was a quiet man with a humble spirit and quick sense of humor who shared freely of his time, talent and treasure. He will be greatly missed by all whose lives he touched.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, John A. Nies, Dr. Gerald F. Nies, and Thomas G. Nies; a sister, Rita Ann Nies; infant grandchildren, Mary Faith Nies, Therese Frances Nies, Jeffrey William Nies and Anthony Joseph Nies; and his brother-in-law, James Weiser.

Joe is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Jane Frances Kreidinger Nies; his 13 children, Joseph (Katherine) Nies, Mary Ann (Timothy) Hughes, Colleen (William) Becker, Michael (Geralynn) Nies, David (Karen) Nies, Edward (Kelli) Nies, Christopher (Sybil) Nies, Melani (Donald) Desser, Kathryn (Matthew) Wiza, Ann (Sean) Gates, Elizabeth (Michael) Kuzma, Nicholas (Christina) Nies, and Sarah Nies and spouse Jeffrey Anderson; 36 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Joe is also survived by a brother, James (Marion) Nies; a sister, Mary Jean Weiser; two sisters-in-law, Jean Nies and Kathleen Nies; and many nieces and nephews.

The family extends their deepest gratitude and sincere appreciation to the Pennsylvania Soldiers' & Sailors' Home and Hamot Hospice for the compassionate care given to Joe and his family, especially in these last weeks.

Family and friends may call at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2502 Sassafras Street, Erie, PA 16502, on Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., and are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Friday at 11 a.m. at St. Luke Church, 421 E. 38th Street. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.

Private burial will be held.

Memorials may be made to Emmaus Ministries Soup Kitchen, 218 E. 11th Street, Erie, PA 16503, or to Saint Patrick's Haven, 239 E. 12th Street, Erie, PA 16501.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc. - Erie
Download Now