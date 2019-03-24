|
|
Joseph Anthony Pisano "Joe Joe", 54, of Erie, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019.
He was born in Erie on January 31, 1965, to the late Joseph and Patricia Klep Pisano.
Joseph was a proud Marine, and served his country in Operation Desert Storm. After his time in the Armed Forces, Joseph continued to honor military tradition, volunteering with the American Legion for Military Honor Ceremonies. He loved the Pittsburgh Steelers, darts, and was an avid collector and survivalist.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph and Irene.
Joseph is survived by his son, Kevin, of Erie, and his sister, Ann Malkamaki (Blake), of Conneautville. He is further survived by many cousins, aunts and uncles, and one nephew, Reid.
Friends may call at Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Rd., Erie, on Tuesday, March 26th, from 2 until 4 p.m., and 6 until the time of the service at 7:30 p.m. Inurnment with Military Honors will be Wednesday, March 27th at 11:00 a.m. at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Burton Funeral Home in care of the family. Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 24, 2019