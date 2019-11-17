Home

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
9:30 AM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Church
Joseph Anthony Wilczewski


1929 - 2019
Joseph Anthony Wilczewski Obituary
October 23, 1929 – November 15, 2019

Joe was born October 23rd, 1929 and was a child during the Great Depression. Because of this, he was a man who valued family and tradition. He was a firm believer in the American Dream. He wanted his future generations to live a better life and thought with hard work and dedication you could do anything. He loved woodworking, gardening, puzzles, Cleveland and Pittsburgh sports, and most importantly, Christmas. He was involved with the Millcreek Youth Athletic Association and made lifelong friends there.

In 2017 he lost the love of his life, Shirley Wilczewski, with whom he enjoyed 62 years of marriage. They had three children: Kathy Stepnowski and her husband Rick of Millcreek, Joe Wilczewski of Columbia, South Carolina, and Lisa LaSpada and her fiancé, Jeff Hunt, of Sherman, New York. He had nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He proudly displayed photos of all of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren on a wall in his home. He will be missed by many, but his lifelong lessons and stories will never be forgotten.

Joe was born October in Erie, Pennsylvania to Bernard and Martha Wilczewski. He attended Saint Stanislaus, East High School, and Gannon University. He served in the U.S. Army and fought in the Korean War from May 23, 1951 until April 30th, 1953. He then went on to be a longtime manager for the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

In addition to his parents, Bernard and Martha, he was preceded in death by sisters Mary, Teresa and Angela, and brothers Alois, Bernard and Frank. He is survived by his brother Richard, currently residing in Erie, Pa.

Friends are invited to call on Tuesday from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. A service will be held there on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at Our Lady of Peace Church at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to a charity close to Joe's heart: Our Lady of Victory Homes of Charities, 780 Ridge Road, Lackawanna, New York 14218.

Condolences may be sent at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019
