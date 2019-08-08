|
|
Joseph C. Sereno, 86, of Erie, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 at LECOM at Village Square. He was born January 14, 1933 in Brockway, Pa., a son of the late Stanley and Mary Spizzano Sereno.
Joseph worked at the Lord Corporation, retiring in 1987.
He enjoyed bowling, baseball, softball, and going to the casino. He was a kind man and known as "Smiling Joe" wherever he went because of his smile.
In addition to his parents he was preceded by his wife, Ruth Elizabeth Bayer Sereno; one brother, James Sereno and one sister, Cecelia Sereno.
He is survived by two daughters, Linda M. Ponsford (Thomas P.) and Cindy J. Albertson (George) both of Erie; one brother, Eugene Sereno (Marilyn) of Erie; one sister, Mary Sereno of East Springfield; and four grandchildren, Lori, Lisa, Renee, and Thomas. He is also survived by five great-grandchildren; Emily, Daniel, James, Landon, and Trenton, and many nieces and nephews.
No calling hours will be observed. Funeral Services and burial will be private. The John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, is handling arrangements.
To send condolences visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 8, 2019