Joseph C. Tylkowski
1926 - 2020
Joseph C. Tylkowski, 93, of Erie, and formerly of the 700 block of East Ave., passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020, at Ball Pavilion at Brevillier Village.

He was born in Erie, on September 29, 1926, son of the late Frank and Agnes Szczerbiak Tylkowski

Joseph was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II participating in the invasion of Normandy. He received the European Theater Ribbon, American Theater Ribbon and the Victory Medal

He was a long time member of Holy Family Church. Joe retired from the United States Postal Service after many year of service.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Catherine H. "Kay" Hanulik Tylkowski who died on August 12, 2020, his daughter Jean Tylkowski, sisters Rita Madurski, Sally Rancka, and Theresa Dudzinski, and brother Ernest Tylkowski.

Survivors include his son Philip Tylkowski and his wife Cheryl, and his grandchildren Jaclyn Bartol and her husband Matt, Nicole Lattanzie and her husband Richard, and Valerie Tylkowski.

No calling hours were observed. Private services were held with burial in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Brevillier Village Foundation.

The Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2101 Ash St., is handling arrangements.

Please send condolences to www.slomskifuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Slomski Funeral Home
2101 Ash Street
Erie, PA 16503
(814) 454-2613
