Joseph Charles Baumann, age 81, of Erie passed away Friday, September 4, 2020. Born in Erie on January 11, 1939 he was a son of the late George E. and Louise M. (Spiesman) Baumann.
Joe B was born and raised in Erie, Pa., a Cathedral Prep Graduate class of 1956. Joe joined the Navy after high school and after his 4-year tour, came home to work at Baumann Brothers Carpetowne with his late Father George and three
late brothers Tommy, Bruce and Jimmy. He founded Joe B's Carpet Connection in 1992 and semi-retired in 2015, anyone that knew Joe B knew he would never fully retire because he loved what he did and loved the interaction with his community in Erie and the surrounding areas.
Joe B loved life, God, family and friends. He was the type of human being that you didn't meet very often. Joe & Jackie welcomed into their home many world exchange students as their own children. He could be found every Sunday at St. Luke's Church for 10:30 mass. Joe loved his family and friends like no other, he was genuine and had an insatiable zest for life, Joe didn't have a slow down or stop button. He was one of the biggest Nascar fans and loved everything racing, in his younger years he was known for racing on the track and on State Street. Joe B was inducted into the Darlington Raceway Hall of Fame in September of 2017 and attended over a 1000 Nascar races stemming back to 1958 at Daytona.
Joe started the Patricia Baumann Hopsecger Scholarship Fund at Mercyhurst University in 1994, that awarded scholarships to students to continue their education. He was a long-standing member of Lawrence Park Golf Club, CYS Club and St. Boniface Ushers Club.
Joe B was an amazing husband, father and friend, to know him was to love him and he will be sadly missed by all.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Jacklyn E. (Schall) Baumann in 2015; two daughters, Sherrie Lynn and Debra Ann Baumann; three brothers, Thomas R. Baumann, James E. Baumann; and Bruce E. Baumann; and a sister, Patricia L. Hopsecger.
Survivors include his six children, Chris Baumann, B.J. Baumann, Holly McLaughlin, husband Tyler, John Baumann, Alison Keller, husband Frank, and Cale Baumann; fourteen grandchildren, Matt, Mike, Tyler, Joe, Jordan, Frankie,
Ryan, Sage, Victoria, Brianna, Chloe, Lily, Reagen and Anabel; and a great-granddaughter, Addie Lou.
Friends may call on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th St. and are invited to a funeral mass on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Luke Church, 421 East 38th St. Entombment at Mary Queen of Peace. CDC and state guidelines of facemasks, social distancing, and occupancy requirements apply.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Victory Junction Camp 4500 Adam's Way Randleman NC 27317 or the Pennsylvania Soldiers' and Sailors' Home 560 East 3rd Street Erie, Pa. 16507.
