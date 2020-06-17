Deacon Joseph Clayton, 90, of Erie, Pa., passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. He was born on April 11, 1930 in Jasper County, Miss., to the late John and Ethel Hosey–Clayton.
Deacon Clayton was a pillar of Second Baptist Church a faithful member of the Deacon Board, Mass Choir, Sunday School and Male Chorus. He was truly a one-man praise team and always backed up his Pastor in worship.
Joe retired from Erie Malleable Iron Co. after 35 years of service. He was a very spiritual, hardworking man. He was a phenomenally successful black owned businessman for over 40 years, providing service for the entire city of Erie. He always wore a beautiful smile and encouraged everyone to "Get right with the Lord".
He enjoyed spending time with his family, attending church, traveling and watching baseball with his wife.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wonderful wife of 53 magical years, Daisy Jones Clayton, one grandson, Joseph Clayton III, one great-grandson, Joseph Clayton IV, one brother, Pete Clayton, and four sisters, Alma Clayton, Joe Ellen Coles, Mattie Clayton and Gwendolyn Coles.
He leaves to cherish his memory four children, Marva Clayton, Moses Clayton, Joan Goodwine, all of Erie and Jimmy Clayton of Ranch Cucamonnga, Calif., three brothers, Johnnie Clayton, Willie Clayton and Charles Clayton, three sisters, Ella Mae Coles, Geneiva Clayton and Larcenie Clayton, eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 14 great-great grandchildren, two godchildren, Tanisha Lofton and Veronica Hopkins. He is further survived by one sister-in-law, Donna Jones and brother-in-law Mark Dantzler, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Friends may visit with family at Second Baptist Church, 757 East 26th Street, Erie, PA 16504, Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. for a musical tribute and on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. with homegoing celebration immediately following at the church, Rev. Lamont Higginbottom, eulogizing, followed with interment at Erie Cemetery.
Professional services entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Ave, Erie, PA 16504. All CDC guidelines will be followed.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Deacon Clayton was a pillar of Second Baptist Church a faithful member of the Deacon Board, Mass Choir, Sunday School and Male Chorus. He was truly a one-man praise team and always backed up his Pastor in worship.
Joe retired from Erie Malleable Iron Co. after 35 years of service. He was a very spiritual, hardworking man. He was a phenomenally successful black owned businessman for over 40 years, providing service for the entire city of Erie. He always wore a beautiful smile and encouraged everyone to "Get right with the Lord".
He enjoyed spending time with his family, attending church, traveling and watching baseball with his wife.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wonderful wife of 53 magical years, Daisy Jones Clayton, one grandson, Joseph Clayton III, one great-grandson, Joseph Clayton IV, one brother, Pete Clayton, and four sisters, Alma Clayton, Joe Ellen Coles, Mattie Clayton and Gwendolyn Coles.
He leaves to cherish his memory four children, Marva Clayton, Moses Clayton, Joan Goodwine, all of Erie and Jimmy Clayton of Ranch Cucamonnga, Calif., three brothers, Johnnie Clayton, Willie Clayton and Charles Clayton, three sisters, Ella Mae Coles, Geneiva Clayton and Larcenie Clayton, eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 14 great-great grandchildren, two godchildren, Tanisha Lofton and Veronica Hopkins. He is further survived by one sister-in-law, Donna Jones and brother-in-law Mark Dantzler, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Friends may visit with family at Second Baptist Church, 757 East 26th Street, Erie, PA 16504, Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. for a musical tribute and on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. with homegoing celebration immediately following at the church, Rev. Lamont Higginbottom, eulogizing, followed with interment at Erie Cemetery.
Professional services entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Ave, Erie, PA 16504. All CDC guidelines will be followed.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 17, 2020.