Joseph D. Hagmann, age 36, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at his home. He was born on March 28, 1983, in Erie, Pa., to Douglas J. Hagmann and Debra L. (Mittner) Hagmann. He was a graduate of Erie Business School and held numerous positions with his family's business, including as a co-host with The Hagmann Report.
Joe touched many lives with his biblical knowledge and his generosity. He was also an avid fan of the Buffalo Bills and liked to golf.
In addition to his parents and stepmother Renae Hagmann, he is survived by his wife, Laura J. (Marino) Hagmann, his siblings Julianna (Hagmann) Barker, Jacqueline (Hagmann) Swackhamer, and Joshua Mezzacapo, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Joe's legacy will be proudly and boldly carried on by his soon-to-be-born son who will be named Joseph Douglas Hagmann II.
In accordance with Joe's wishes, there will be no calling hours. Funeral arrangements will be handled by the Duskas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd. Erie, PA 16506.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 6, 2019