Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Hagmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph D. Hagmann


1983 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph D. Hagmann Obituary
Joseph D. Hagmann, age 36, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at his home. He was born on March 28, 1983, in Erie, Pa., to Douglas J. Hagmann and Debra L. (Mittner) Hagmann. He was a graduate of Erie Business School and held numerous positions with his family's business, including as a co-host with The Hagmann Report.

Joe touched many lives with his biblical knowledge and his generosity. He was also an avid fan of the Buffalo Bills and liked to golf.

In addition to his parents and stepmother Renae Hagmann, he is survived by his wife, Laura J. (Marino) Hagmann, his siblings Julianna (Hagmann) Barker, Jacqueline (Hagmann) Swackhamer, and Joshua Mezzacapo, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Joe's legacy will be proudly and boldly carried on by his soon-to-be-born son who will be named Joseph Douglas Hagmann II.

In accordance with Joe's wishes, there will be no calling hours. Funeral arrangements will be handled by the Duskas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd. Erie, PA 16506.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.