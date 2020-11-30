1/1
Joseph Daniel Tepe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Daniel Tepe, "Joe" "Doc", age 82, of Erie, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at his residence.

He was born in Jefferson Boro, Pa. on August 23, 1938, a son of the late Maurice and Elva Hope Tepe.

After graduating from Clairton High School, Joe attended Palmer College in Davenport, Iowa, where he received his DC (Doctor of Chiropractic) degree. He then went on to serve in the US Army where he was stationed in Germany. Joe later practiced chiropractic in Smithton, and Erie, Pa.

He was a longtime member of the Barbershop Harmony Society, where he was an accomplished singer, arranger and director. Joe was also a self-taught computer software developer, enjoyed playing pool and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers Fan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Tamara J. Bright and two brothers, John "Jack" Tepe and James "Jim" Tepe.

Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Constance Lehner Tepe; four sons, Douglas (Martha) Tepe, Matthew (Diana) Tepe, Michael (Jennifer) Tepe and Andrew (Sarah) Tepe; 11 grandchildren; Brendan (Danielle), Sean, Shannon, Christopher, Taylor, Jake, Alec, Banjamin, Erin, Olivia and Izzy; and a son-in- law, William Bright.

Friends may call at the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services, West Ridge 3801 W. 26th Street (At Powell Ave) on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. All CDC guidelines will be followed, social distancing and masks are required. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/BurtonFuneralHomesAndCrematoryInc.

Memorials can be made to a charity of your choosing. Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Home
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-0596
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burton Funeral Home West Lake

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved