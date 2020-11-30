Joseph Daniel Tepe, "Joe" "Doc", age 82, of Erie, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at his residence.
He was born in Jefferson Boro, Pa. on August 23, 1938, a son of the late Maurice and Elva Hope Tepe.
After graduating from Clairton High School, Joe attended Palmer College in Davenport, Iowa, where he received his DC (Doctor of Chiropractic) degree. He then went on to serve in the US Army where he was stationed in Germany. Joe later practiced chiropractic in Smithton, and Erie, Pa.
He was a longtime member of the Barbershop Harmony Society, where he was an accomplished singer, arranger and director. Joe was also a self-taught computer software developer, enjoyed playing pool and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers Fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Tamara J. Bright and two brothers, John "Jack" Tepe and James "Jim" Tepe.
Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Constance Lehner Tepe; four sons, Douglas (Martha) Tepe, Matthew (Diana) Tepe, Michael (Jennifer) Tepe and Andrew (Sarah) Tepe; 11 grandchildren; Brendan (Danielle), Sean, Shannon, Christopher, Taylor, Jake, Alec, Banjamin, Erin, Olivia and Izzy; and a son-in- law, William Bright.
Friends may call at the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services, West Ridge 3801 W. 26th Street (At Powell Ave) on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. All CDC guidelines will be followed, social distancing and masks are required. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/BurtonFuneralHomesAndCrematoryInc
Memorials can be made to a charity of your choosing. Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com
