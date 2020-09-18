Joseph E. Habas, born October 10, 2020, the last surviving member of the Kulig/Habas family of Erie, passed from this life on September 17, 2020.
The third youngest of 11 children born to Polish immigrants, Joe and his siblings were raised by his mother alone during the Great Depression, as his father died when Joe was just five years old. He cherished and held his family dear to his heart, instilling the importance of family that he carried throughout his lifetime.
Joe was a graduate of St. Casimir and East High Schools, attended Alliance College, and graduated from Gannon College (B.A. English) and Penn State University (M.Ed. Counseling). He fought in World War II under the command of General George S. Patton, after landing in France on Omaha Beach on D-Day plus 3. He was part of the Allied offensive that liberated Europe, and traveled through the continent during the war and before returning home, where he took advantage of the GI Bill to be the only family member to graduate from college.
Joe taught English at Corry High School for two years and for many years at Academy High School. He became a guidance counselor at Wilson and Wayne Middle Schools until his retirement in 1984, after 34 years in public education.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Wanda Jakubowski, whom he married in 1951.
Together they had five children - Mary Beth (husband Dave), JoEllen, Meg (husband Rick), Jay (wife Carol), and Amy, four grandchildren - David Morris (Jen), Barry Johnson (Danielle), Jim Morris (Jenna), and Julie Giewont (fiancé Anthony), and eight grandsons.
He and Wanda were married for almost 65 years, and enjoyed their family along with church friends. They traveled together extensively, including to their ancestral homeland of Poland and a leper colony in Hawaii. Joe and Wanda were active members of St. Casimir Church, where he belonged to the Holy Name Society. Joe and Wanda helped organize many church events,including the Casmirian Ball and the city-wide Krakow Square Festival, which raised funds for medical supplies to aid children in Poland affected by nuclear fallout from the Chernobyl, Russia disaster.
While Joe was an avid reader and followed current events, he was most proud of his family. In his later years he enjoyed being surrounded by the energy of his children, grandchildren and great grandsons. His legacy is documented in the book he wrote, "The Life of Jasco," and contribution to the Veterans History Project through the Library of Congress, ensuring that his great grandchildren will remember the special man they called, "Papa Joe."
Friends may call on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Kloecker-Razanauskas Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 701 East Avenue, Erie, PA 16503, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and are invited to the prayer service there at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Casimir Church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brevillier Village to purchase large print books for future senior readers to enjoy, as he did.
