Joseph E. Harayda, age 83, of Erie, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020. He was born in Erie, on December 2, 1936, son of the late Joseph and Anna Harayda.
Joe was employed for 45 years at Hammermill Paper Co. prior to his retirement. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Reserves. Joe was a lifetime member of the Polish Falcons Club and was also an active member of the Zukor Club, Siebenbuerger Club, and the American Legion. He was a beloved member of Lamb of God Lutheran Church, where he served on the board.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Harayda; and one sister, Joann.
He is survived by three sons, Jeff Harayda (Tammy), Gregory Harayda (Cindy), and Kevin Harayda (Jennifer); eight grandchildren, Cassie, Austin, Ali, Nicholas, Ashley, Morgan, Sydney and Charlotte; four great-grandchildren, Madeleine, Juliet, Phillip, and Jackson; and two nieces.
Due to Covid-19, private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
