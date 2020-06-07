Joseph Edward Hinckley, 75, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital. He was born on November 19, 1944, to the late Edward Hinckley and Letitia (Hanley) Hinckley of Erie, Pa.
Joe graduated from Cathedral Preparatory School in 1962. He was a member of The United States Marine Corps and a well decorated veteran of the Vietnam War earning multiple Purple Heart accommodations and a recipient of the Bronze Star Medal. Joseph was a 1971 graduate of Penn State University and was married to the late Carol Rhoades Hinckley of Titusville, Pa. in 1975.
He was employed as an auditor for the state of Pennsylvania serving under the office of the Auditor General until his retirement. Joe had one son, James Edward Hinckley in 1976. He spent the majority of his recreational time providing unyielding support and assistance to his son Jim and his interests. Joseph was involved in Boys Baseball of Erie from 1983 until 1991, and was in various roles of leadership for the Prep Band Boosters from 1991 until 1995. Joe has set up and torn down more drum kits on more stages all over Pennsylvania and beyond than any father should ever have been expected to do.
He thoroughly enjoyed the friends and extended family he surrounded himself with and was always willing to help anyone familiar or stranger to a fault. Joseph loved traveling with his wife Carol to Penn State to watch his son perform on Saturdays with the Penn State Blue Band, and it would not be strange to see him extend his presence to the apartment parties and bar scene of Happy Valley on the regular. Joe followed and supported his son and his friends from Toronto to Orlando and back. He loved talking about all the points of the world that his time in the military led him to, and he had a captivating spirit integrated with a very keen sense of humor. He was the most social introvert you would ever meet.
Joseph had a strong bond with the members of his Rhoades, Millar, and Hanley family extensions.
Joe was eager to tell everyone he came in contact with about his wonderful family, especially his daughter-in-law Justine Fuhrman Hinckley of Hanover, Pa., and his two grandchildren Brady and Peyton, who amused and amazed him perpetually.
In these strange times that haven't been experienced in 100 years, there will be an intimate memorial for Joe for close friends and family at a later and less socially distant future in Erie, Pa. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
In these strange times that haven't been experienced in 100 years, there will be an intimate memorial for Joe for close friends and family at a later and less socially distant future in Erie, Pa. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
