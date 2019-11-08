|
Joseph F. Lindsey, age 54, of Erie, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019, at UPMC Hamot, with his family at his side. He was born July 17, 1965, in Erie, Pa., the son of Mary Helen Lindsey and the late Joseph Johnson.
Joseph was a former member of Morning Star Baptist Church and had worked as a Respiratory Therapist in Pittsburgh. He was currently employed by the Harborcreek Walmart. Joe loved children, listening to music (Prince was his favorite artist), and animals; he was known to feed every cat on 24th Street.
Besides his father, he was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Joshua M. Buttray, Jr. and Micah J. Tenon. He was also preceded by his sisters, Hattie Johnson and Wanda Chandler.
Along with his mother Mary, Joseph is survived by his wife, Lorrie Lindsey and four children and six grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Patricia Heidelberg, Glenda Lindsey, Leah Lindsey, Sonia Lindsey, Tabitha Lindsey, Nina Lindsey, Salina Lindsey, Zhadayah Lindsey, Hannah Lindsey, Joele Lindsey, Joyce Carlgren, Mecca Jordan, Joseph Johnson, Jr. and Bee Chandler, along with his best friend, Joe Henderson, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Family and friends will be received at the Community Missionary Baptist Church, 1001 German St., on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., at which time Funeral Services will be held, with Pastor Charles Mock officiating. Private burial will be in Erie Cemetery.
Arrangements are by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St., and in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Joseph's memory to the Funeral Home.
