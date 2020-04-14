Home

Garr Funeral Home
459 East 12th Street
Erie, PA 16503
(814) 452-4079
Joseph F. Szymanowski


1964 - 2020
Joseph F. Szymanowski Obituary
Joseph F. Szymanowski, age 55, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at home from natural causes. He was born in Erie on May 5, 1964 to the late Edward and Frances (Grutkowski) Szymanowski.

Joe was a graduate of McDowell High School and worked various jobs throughout his life as a machinist. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, bowling, playing the drums and spending time with his daughter and those he loved at "Camp Tuttle" with his dog, Cash. He also enjoyed service to others, including a mission trip to Haiti and being a part of the Praise and Worship teams in various churches.

Survivors include his daughter, Catherine Szymanowski, his brother Edward Szymanowski and his wife Carmella, nephews, Edward Szymanowski and his wife Christine, Alexander Szymanowski and his wife Michelle, great-nephew Tristan. Joe is also survived by his beloved girlfriend Kimberly Ochman and her daughters, Jessa Ochman and Tiffany Kolenda

Due to Covid-19 guidelines, services will be for immediate family only. However, friends and family may attend the service via Facebook Live on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at https://www.facebook.com/Edward-J-Garr-Funeral-Home-Inc-100130284712299/ .

A Celebration of Life will take place when we are able to gather again. Please contact the family for more information on this.

Memorials may be made to the family to continue his work in evangelism and missions.

Arrangements entrusted to Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th St. Erie, PA 16503. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.garrdavisfuneralhome.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 14, 2020
