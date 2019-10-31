|
Joseph Fischer, age 92, of Greene Twp., passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019. He was born in Erie on April 23, 1927, son of the late Carl and Dorothy Fischer.
Joseph was a veteran of the US Navy serving in WWII.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Arlene Fischer; one daughter, Laurie Hodges (Phil); one son, Donald Herrmann (Rachel); two sisters, Dottie Heidt and Molly Vasapolli; one brother, Thomas Fischer; seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Joseph was preceded in death by one daughter, Kim Herrmann; one son, Jeff Hodges; one sister, Jane Hardner; and one brother-in-law, Vinnie Heidt.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Graveside Service at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery on Tuesday, November 4th at 1 p.m., with Military Honors rendered by the VFV Post #470. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 31, 2019