Joseph Florian Zielinski, 66, left us suddenly and far too soon, on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.
He was born in September 1952, in Erie, to Clarence and Mary Zielinski.
One of nine children, Joe grew up learning the importance and value of family, heritage and hard work. After receiving his early education at Saint Hedwig School, he went on to attend Technical Memorial high school where he learned the trade of tool making. Starting off as an apprentice at Swanson Erie, he worked there for over 30 years, becoming a highly skilled Craftsman in his trade. In 2007, he began working at Industrial Sales and Manufacturing Inc, where he mentored and taught many young machinists. He was joyfully looking forward to his retirement in just a few weeks.
With his Polish heritage being such a strong foundation in his life, Joe served as president of the Huzar Club for 15 years. He also acted as president of the Federation of Clubs for four years, under which he managed Paderewski Park. Joe was a member of our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Saint Casimir Church.
Joe is survived by his wife of 45 years, Diane (Osiecki). A devoted father, he had two children, Laura (Eugene)Tomczak of Apex, North Carolina and Brian (Katherine) of Northeast, Pa. He will be greatly missed by his granddaughters, Reagan and Lillian and his only grandson, Eugene III, affectionately known as "Tripp." The sadness is also felt by his six sisters, two brothers, their spouses, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and coworkers.
With the sadness of this great loss comes the joy of heaven's great gain. He is happily reunited with the love ones who preceded him in death, including his parents, Mary and Clarence, his mother-in-law, Angela Osiecki and father-in-law, Chester Osiecki. Without a doubt, his happiest reunion is that with his most precious granddaughter, Mia Angela.
As Joe was an organ donor, please consider this legacy for yourself. And be sure to take the time today to tell the special people in your life just how much you love them. Tomorrow is not guaranteed. Time is a precious gift. Please join us to celebrate and commemorate a truly great man who is so well loved by many.
Relatives and friends may call on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, Inc., 459 East 12th Street, Erie, PA 16503, from 2:00 to 5:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Services will be held at the funeral home on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Casimir Church, 629 Hess Ave., Erie, PA 16503, at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Please send condolences to garrdavisfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 10, 2019