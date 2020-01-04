Home

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
Funeral service
Following Services
Joseph G. Joe Torta


1934 - 2020
Joseph G. Joe Torta Obituary
Joseph G. "Joe" Torta, age 85, died peacefully, on December 31st, at UPMC Hamot, after a long illness. Born on November 4, 1934, in Brandy Camp, Pa., he was preceded in death by his parents Angelo Torta and Antonietta (Dacanal) Torta, and brothers Louis and Ray Torta.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years Joyce (Rockey) Torta, daughter Gina Torta and Russ Gullekson of Amherst, N.Y., son Joseph A. Torta and his wife Karen of Harrisburg, Pa., son Michael Torta and Kim Beagle of Glendale, Ariz., and granddaughters Natalie, Elaina, Gillian, and Valerie Torta of Harrisburg, Pa.

Joe was a U.S. Army Veteran, including an appointment to the elite NATO Ordinance School in Fussen West Germany, and later served in the Pennsylvania National Guard. He spent 34 years working as an auto mechanic for Firestone at the 18th Street and Millcreek Mall stores, was a great supporter of Erie Youth Hockey, and an avid trout fisherman. He was also renowned for his gardening abilities, and tremendous sense of humor.

Friends will be received at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, at Greengarden Boulevard, from 2:00-5:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 5th, with a funeral service to follow immediately at Brugger Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a .

Condolences may be sent at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 4, 2020
