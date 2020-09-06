1/1
Joseph George Seyboldt
1941 - 2020
Joseph George Seyboldt, 79, of Erie passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020. He was born in Erie on January 6, 1941 a son of the late Joseph and Mary Catherine (Nash) Seyboldt.

After high school Joe enlisted in the U.S. Army. He worked as a lineman at GTE for 34 years until his retirement in 1995.

Joe was a lifelong lower west-sider and an original Bayrat, who loved his home and his neighbors. He loved camping and canoeing at Cook Forest, with his family and friends, where many fond memories were made.

He was a member of St. Andrew's Church and had been active in the Athletic Association. He was a Boy Scout leader, for Troop 51 and loved teaching children. Joe coached boys football, as well as the dominating Saint Andrew cross country teams of the late 70's and 80's. He spent more than 20 years volunteering at the St. Andrews Food Pantry. Joe was a blood donor who was recognized for the number of units he had donated. He was a member and steward of Union Local 1635. He was a lifelong fan of the Green Bay Packers.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his stepmother, Marian (Honard) Seyboldt.

Joe is survived by his wife of 57 years, Lonni Jean (Gabutti) Seyboldt; his children, Joseph Seyboldt, wife Renee, John Seyboldt, wife Dr. Bridget Shanahan, Jeffery Seyboldt and Janet Cross, husband Jeffrey; eight grandchildren, Maggie Michael, husband Zachary, Shane Cross, Erin Cross, Devin Cross and Liam Cross, John Philip Seyboldt, Benjamin Ryland Seyboldt, and Oscar Seyboldt. He is also survived by a brother, Ronald Seyboldt, wife Suzanne, a sister Marilyn Rinke, husband David and several nieces and nephews.

He was humble man who believed that actions speak louder than words.

Friends are invited to call at St. Andrew Church, 1116 West 7th Street, on Wednesday, September 9th from 9 a.m. until the time of a funeral mass at 11 a.m. Burial will be private in Calvary cemetery. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street is assisting with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the St. Andrew's Food Pantry, 1116 West 7th Street, Erie, Pa 16502. Condolences may be posted at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Andrew Church
SEP
9
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Andrew Church
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
