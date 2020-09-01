1/1
Joseph Gerald Sauers
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Gerald Sauers, 62, of McKean passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at home, after a long battle with diabetes.

He was born in Erie, Pa. on November 14, 1957, a son to Kathyrn Hellman Sauers and the late Gerald Sauers.

He was a graduate of General McLane High School and attended Behrend College. Joe followed in his father's footsteps ultimately becoming a well-respected home builder, and later formed his own building company with his beloved brother Bob. Recognizing his ability in construction, Pete Schaaf hired Joe as his superintendent of the Forest Hills subdivision. Joe was a skilled builder, achieving master carpenter status. He was known for his exceptional ability to bring blueprints into reality. During Joe's long career as a builder, he supervised many projects throughout Erie including Northwest Savings Bank's, Country Side Homes at Saint Mary's West, as well as Gannon and Mercyhurst College. As a gifted craftsman, he enjoyed making custom canoes and lighthouses during his free time.

Joe married his late wife Lorraine Matson on June 30, 1984 and were married for 30 years. They were blessed with one daughter, Elizabeth Ann. Elizabeth was the pride and joy of her parents. Joe especially treasured his time with his daughter, either fishing for perch or watching movies together. Most recently, he looked forward to, family meals. Despite his profound medical problems Joe was able to attend Elizabeth's wedding to her husband Chris on July 11th of this year.

Joe was proceeded in death by his father Gerald, his wife Lori and hsi brother Bob Sauers.

He is survived by his daughter Elizabeth, her husband Christopher Moffett, step-grandchildren Benjamin and Olivia; his mother Kathryn Sauers; siblings Susan (Dr. John Pap) of Marquette, Mich., Dr. Nancy Sauers (Donald Orr) of Erie, and John (Donna) Sauers of Hudson Ohio. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services, West Ridge, 3801 West 26th Street (at Powell Ave.), on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and are invited to attend a prayer service there on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Bread of Life Church, 147 West 24th Street at 10:00 a.m., with Father Larry Richards presiding. All CDC guidelines will be followed: masks, social distancing and capacity limits.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice. Send condolences at www.burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Burton Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
2
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Burton Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Prayer Service
09:00 AM
St. Joseph Bread of Life Church
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Bread of Life Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Home
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-0596
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burton Funeral Home West Lake

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved