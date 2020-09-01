Joseph Gerald Sauers, 62, of McKean passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at home, after a long battle with diabetes.
He was born in Erie, Pa. on November 14, 1957, a son to Kathyrn Hellman Sauers and the late Gerald Sauers.
He was a graduate of General McLane High School and attended Behrend College. Joe followed in his father's footsteps ultimately becoming a well-respected home builder, and later formed his own building company with his beloved brother Bob. Recognizing his ability in construction, Pete Schaaf hired Joe as his superintendent of the Forest Hills subdivision. Joe was a skilled builder, achieving master carpenter status. He was known for his exceptional ability to bring blueprints into reality. During Joe's long career as a builder, he supervised many projects throughout Erie including Northwest Savings Bank's, Country Side Homes at Saint Mary's West, as well as Gannon and Mercyhurst College. As a gifted craftsman, he enjoyed making custom canoes and lighthouses during his free time.
Joe married his late wife Lorraine Matson on June 30, 1984 and were married for 30 years. They were blessed with one daughter, Elizabeth Ann. Elizabeth was the pride and joy of her parents. Joe especially treasured his time with his daughter, either fishing for perch or watching movies together. Most recently, he looked forward to, family meals. Despite his profound medical problems Joe was able to attend Elizabeth's wedding to her husband Chris on July 11th of this year.
Joe was proceeded in death by his father Gerald, his wife Lori and hsi brother Bob Sauers.
He is survived by his daughter Elizabeth, her husband Christopher Moffett, step-grandchildren Benjamin and Olivia; his mother Kathryn Sauers; siblings Susan (Dr. John Pap) of Marquette, Mich., Dr. Nancy Sauers (Donald Orr) of Erie, and John (Donna) Sauers of Hudson Ohio. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services, West Ridge, 3801 West 26th Street (at Powell Ave.), on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and are invited to attend a prayer service there on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Bread of Life Church, 147 West 24th Street at 10:00 a.m., with Father Larry Richards presiding. All CDC guidelines will be followed: masks, social distancing and capacity limits.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice
.
