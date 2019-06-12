Joseph Gerard Matheis, age 56, of Erie, Pa., closed his eyes and sailed off into the sunrise on Sunday morning, June 9, 2019, at the Cleveland Clinic, due to complications from the lung disease PPFE. Joe was a two-year lung transplant survivor who was born in Erie, Pa., on June 4, 1963.



He was the son of William C. and Carol L. (Trapp) Matheis.



In addition to his parents, Joe is survived by his beloved wife of 18 years, Jeanne Stebnisky and her daughter, Terra L. Huber (Dan Thorn). Joe is also survived by four brothers, William C. (Lori) Matheis, Edward J. (Christine) Matheis, Stephen R. Matheis, Jeffrey F. Matheis, and a sister, Lisa A. (Stephen) Thelin, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Joe attended St. George Grade School, Fort LeBoeuf High School, Gannon University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Philosophy degree with an Associate degree in Mechanical Engineering and graduating Magna Cum Laude, St. Mark Seminary and Christ the King Seminary graduating with a Masters of Divinity.



Joe enlisted in the U.S. Navy and graduated first in his class from the Navy machinery repairman school in San Diego. He received the post of his choice, the submarine repair facility in Groton, Conn. He was a Machinery Repairman First Class, rising to the rank of Lieutenant JG. In the Naval Reserves, he was a chaplain's candidate. Upon discharge from the Navy, Joe worked in different machine shops around Erie. Joe spent many years with Peterson Towing as Pete's fabrication man, including designing and manufacturing tow truck bodies. Additionally, Joe taught at both Gannon University (Erie, Pa.) and Niagara University (Niagara Falls, N.Y.). He was employed with Borders Books prior to his position as an Unemployment Claims Examiner for the Department of Labor, from which he retired several years ago.



Joe referred to himself as a rescuer of small animals, and he spent many hours with his pets, whether it was his boyhood dog, or later in life, a number of beloved cats. Joe loved watching murder mysteries with Jeanne, and got his family hooked on them. One of Joe's favorite pastimes was reading. He loved the pursuit of knowledge and thoroughly researched everything that he did before making a judgment or decision.



A lifelong seeker of wisdom, Joe led a life of incredible depth and spiritual growth. Joe generously shared his wisdom with others, both as a teacher and by integrating it into his daily interactions. Joe was deeply involved in the community of people with PPFE and was an inspiration and mentor to many, giving hope to those undergoing similar health conditions. Joe maintained his joy and laughter through his illness, always living in the moment and valuing each day. He is remembered as a beacon of optimism and support, with a gentle and unassuming nature, who fulfilled his personal roles in life with the utmost care and integrity. Two weeks after meeting, his future wife Jeanne wrote in a card to him: "You are the gold for which I have longed." The remainder of his life proved this to be unendingly true.



Special thanks goes to Dr. Kinsella and the UPMC Pulmonology Team, Josh Henry and other staff at UPMC Pulmonary Rehab, and the transplant staff at Cleveland Clinic, including Dr. Southern, Dr. Ahmad, Dr. Lane, and Dr. Turowski. The family would also like to thank the countless people who have assisted Joe in any way along his journey. And to the patients with various lung conditions, Joe would encourage you to stay strong, live in the moment, and continue the journey with hope and acceptance. He loved you all.



Family and friends may call at the Kloecker Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 2502 Sassafras Street, Erie, PA 16502, on Thursday from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., and are invited to the Funeral Mass on Friday at 1:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church, 2401 West 38th Street, Erie, PA 16506. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cleveland Clinic or to a . For donations to the Cleveland Clinic, please send a check made payable to the Cleveland Clinic Foundation and note Joseph G. Matheis and Lung Transplant Program in the check's memo line. Please send to Cleveland Clinic Philanthropy Institute, P.O. Box 931517, Cleveland, OH 44193-1655.



