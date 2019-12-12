|
Joseph H. "Joe" Ettwein, age 78, of Erie, passed away surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. He was born in Erie, on September 12, 1941, son of the late Howard and Anne Ettwein.
Joe was a graduate of Cathedral Prep. He was the proud owner of Ettwein Service Station, which had been in his family for over 70 years. Joe had worked there with his beloved father for many years, and it was always a place of good conversation and a bottomless pot of coffee.
Joe was a die-hard Cleveland Browns fan. His hero was Bernie Kosar, who was #19 on his jersey, but #1 in his heart. He enjoyed racing Corvettes when he was younger and was an avid bowler, acquiring many trophies and awards throughout the years. He loved his grandchildren dearly and was "a millionaire with children."
Joe had requested the Cleveland Browns' defense to be his pall bearers so they could let him down one last time.
Joe is lovingly survived by his wife of 54 years, Ruth Ettwein; two daughters, Michelle Coletta (Joey) and Kara Kreger (Mark); one son, Kevin Ettwein (Juli); ten grandchildren, Noah, Nathan, Gia, Cooper, Mason, Carter, Bernie, Clint, Ty, and Nicole; and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one son, Danny Ettwein; and one brother, Howie Ettwein.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a Prayer Service there on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. James R.C. Church at 1 p.m. Private interment will take place at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 12, 2019